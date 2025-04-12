Wizards, Jazz and Hornets Cement Best Odds at Cooper Flagg
With the end of the 2024-25 NBA regular season on the horizon, three teams have officially locked themselves into the best lottery odds at Duke superstar Cooper Flagg: the Wizards, Jazz and Hornets.
All 30 teams will play on Sunday, but Washington and Utah have a two-game lead with league-worst 17-64 records, and the Hornets have an insurmountable two-game lead on the Pelicans.
That means those three will have a measly 14% chance each at landing Flagg, who’s undoubtedly set to hear his name called first on draft night 2025.
Having averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists in leading Duke to the Final Four, he’s one of the best all-around prospects the league has seen period. And he’ll be the obvious grand prize until he’s donning his next jersey.
Per an earlier scouting report from NBA Draft on SI regarding Flagg: "Not only is he the exact archetype of an NBA superstar at 6-foot-9 with the ability to play multiple positions and dominate both ends of the floor, but he’s also extremely young. After reclassifying in high school, Flagg will not turn 19 until two months into his rookie season."
While the Wizards and Jazz’ chances at Flagg are set in stone, their overall draft odds aren’t just yet. Though Charlotte is locked in with the third-best draft odds.
The No. 1 odds are obviously coveted, now allowing the team to fall below the No. 5 pick, which could be important in a talented draft such as the upcoming one. If the teams remained tied, they’ll go to a coin flip.
Other teams locked in are the Pelicans with the fourth-best odds, the 76ers with the fifth-best, the Nets with the sixth-best, Raptors with the seventh-best, and Spurs with the eighth-best.