Xavier's Daily Swain's Steady Improvements Raise His NBA Draft Value
Following an underwhelming freshman season, Xavier’s 6-foot-8 sophomore Dailyn Swain is emerging as one of the nation’s biggest hidden gems in terms of draft potential. While he is by no means a finished product, his physical tools and defensive instincts have stood out in recent games. Swain has shown plenty of flashes suggesting he could develop into one of the more valuable role-playing prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Let’s take a closer look at Swain’s encouraging sophomore season while discussing how his evolving game could help him find a home in the NBA.
Through 26 games this season, Swain has averaged 10.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks on shooting splits of 57.6%/21.4%/83%. These numbers do not immediately scream “NBA future,” but his steady improvement in feel and instincts on both ends of the floor offers plenty of hope for his upside. Players with this rare combination of defensive versatility, excellent positional size and long-term potential often surprise with how much value they hold for NBA teams.
Swain is extremely aggressive and consistently uses his physical advantages along the perimeter to disrupt both guards and wings. Whether using his impressive wingspan and quick feet to poke balls free as a primary defender or showcasing his reactivity and off-ball instincts to jump passing lanes, he has excelled in nearly every aspect of defending outside the perimeter. When covering opponents on the interior, his quick-twitch athleticism allows him to elevate in traffic to contest shots or tip the ball out to create transition opportunities.
The offensive side of the ball is where most of the concerns remain. He is shooting just 21.4% from three on 0.5 attempts per game—far too low to inspire confidence. However, he has been effective when attacking the rim in the half-court and in transition, where his long strides and impressive touch shine. Swain’s effectiveness as a connective passer has also stood out recently, as he has averaged four assists over his last eight games. In his most recent game against DePaul, he finished with a career-high eight assists, offering hope that he still has room to grow as he rounds out his game.
If Swain can continue refining his offensive skill set—particularly his shooting—while maintaining his defensive prowess, he has a legitimate path to the NBA. His combination of length, versatility and improving playmaking makes him an intriguing prospect and have helped him solidify himself as a name to watch in the 2025 NBA Draft.
