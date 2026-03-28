Yaxel Lendeborg, Labaron Philon Duel as Michigan Beats Alabama

The top-seeded Michigan Wolverines took on the fourth-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide on Friday night, with the winner promptly advancing to the Elite Eight.

Ultimately, Michigan would offer too much talent on both ends, despite guard Labaron Philon’s best efforts, winning 90-77.

Both the Wolverines and Crimson Tide are set to roll out top 2026 draft picks, in Yaxel Lendeborg and Philon respectiely. Who dueled it out as their squads best players Friday night.

Lendeborg would lead his squad in scoring with 23 points, adding 12 rebounds, seven assists to two turnovers, with two steals as well. He was surgical operating with the ball, and notably his four of his five attempted 3-pointers, which has been up-and-down this season for Michigan.

Philon was equally as good, though his team couldn’t put it together as a whole. He scored a game-high 35 points, tying his career high and hitting a blistering six of his 13 attempted triples. Additionally he added seven rebounds and four assists.

The game was tightly contested through the first half, with Alabama jumping out to a quick lead before things stabilized. Michigan would find their stride in the second half however, largely shutting off the Tide’s water while finding their offense.

Both Lendeborg and Philon are expected to be potential lottery picks at the 2026 NBA Draft, at minimum likely being elected in the middle of the first round.

Lendeborg’s case will be built on his all-around game and positional versatility at 6-foot-9. He can score on or off-ball, on the perimeter or in the post. He can handle, post-up and more, playing as an essential wing, forward or even small-ball five. His defense is among the best and most versatile in the country, able to guard across multiple positions.

Lendeborg’s one of the oldest players drafted in the last few years, turning 24 shortly after draft night. But teams in need of immediate versatility are sure to give him a look, potentially as high as the top-10.

Philon’s been one of the best guards through the cycle, though it’s a loaded guard class front to back. His handling, scoring and play-making prowess all jump out, though he’ll be battling with Kingston Flemings, Darius Acuff Jr., Mikel Brown Jr. and more. That’s put his range somewhat in question, though it could be anywhere from the top-10 to early twenties.

Regardless, both Lendeborg and Philon lived up to the hype, regardless of result.

Michigan now moves on to take on the winner of sixth-seeded Tennessee and second-seeded Iowa State in the Elite Eight.