Yaxel Lendeborg Withdraws from NBA Draft, Chooses Michigan
Per ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, former UAB forward Yaxel Lendeborg is set to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft, and will instead enroll at Michigan.
The news is somewhat surprising, as Lendeborg had a first round grade in 2025 per many draft experts, and likely NBA decision-makers. With legitimate size, two-way prowess and continued room for growth given his late bloom in basketball, many thought he would be able to hit the ground running in the NBA.
"While it's been and still is a dream of mine to play in the NBA, I feel the development and growth as a player and a person I will gain at the University of Michigan will be very beneficial," Lendeborg told ESPN.
At 6-foot-9, Lendeborg was one of the more dominant players in the country last season, averaging 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 52% overall, 36% from three and 76% from the line.
The biggest winner is Michigan, who now gets the No. 1 player in the transfer portal as their new centrifugal piece on both ends. With one of college basketball's best producers at the helm, Dusty May's program should again be set to compete in March.
Lendeborg will certainly land on watch lists to be next year's player of the year, and should continue to have some acclaim at the 2026 NBA Draft. He'll need to see a productive season with the Wolverines, but should do so under a bigger spotlight.