Yves Missi Continues Impressive Run With Struggling Pelicans
Baylor rookie Yves Missi has been an extremely reliable piece of the New Orleans Pelicans' front court this season, averaging 9.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game on a team that has been rocked by injuries. He has been one of the lone bright spots in 2024, a consistent post presence that can affect the game on both ends of the floor as a rim protector as well as a play finisher on offense.
Though the Pelicans sit in last place in the Western Conference at just 5-23, Missi has been more than solid. In addition to his prowess on the boards, he has also added 1.2 assists and 1.9 stocks per game in a role that has required him to start 21 of his 27 games played. Playing 26 minutes a night in his inaugural season, the 7-footer has been very efficient from the field at 55%, which is even more impressive considering the rash of absences the team has suffered at the lead initiator position.
Given he is a lob threat and interior scorer on offense, he has managed to be highly productive without the help that other successful rookie bigs have gotten in the past, like Dereck Lively II had last season with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. He has also recorded four straight games of 11 or more rebounds, and leads the Pelicans in this category this season. He does an excellent job on the offensive glass, averaging nearly four boards on that end of the floor per game.
Though the Pelicans are far from a contending team and will miss the playoffs this year barring an epic turnaround, Missi is a player that fans can rally around as a future piece of a talented but supremely unlucky team. When fully healthy, New Orleans will be able to compete, and it seems they have found their answer at the center spot going forward.
