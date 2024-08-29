Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks Need a Fast Start
Zaccharie Risacher was selected No. 1 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks last June. This draft is not crowned as being loaded with star power - in fact for the first time in a few years, many believe there isn’t a single star in this group.
After an up and down Summer League session, attention turns to the NBA season. With training camp around the corner, the league has released the 82 game schedule for the 2024-25 campaign.
Risacher will face plenty of pressure in his rookie season. Not only is he the top pick in this class but will have to play a major role for the Atlanta Hawks to rebound this season after losing DeJounte Murray but still attempting to build around star guard Trae Young.
How these two gel and the team comes along will be the defining factor on if the Hawks are poised to make a run in the playoffs or wind up in the lottery tanking for generational prospect Cooper Flagg and the plethora of quality consolation prizes the 2024 NBA Draft has to offer.
Atlanta will open their season against the lowly Brooklyn Nets which should give the Hawks a run way to find success with a slow build going from a clash with the Nets to taking on the Charlotte Hornets before heading to Oklahoma City to tango with one of the best teams in basketball.
The early portion of this season will be vastly important for the Atlanta Hawks.
