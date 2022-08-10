NBA Draft Scouting Report: Baylor's Keyonte George

Positon: Guard

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 185 lbs

Current Team: Baylor

2023 Draft Age: 19.61

Baylor's Keyonte George Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

Prospect Profile

George is one of the best combo guards in this upcoming freshman class and is a microwave scorer. Standing at 6-foot-4, he isn’t as tall as some guards in the modern NBA but he has the physical frame to make up for it. He’s strong for his age and has a broad build which should help him on both ends of the floor at the next level.

As explosive of an athlete as the Baylor freshman is vertically, he’s not all that quick with the ball in his hands. He doesn’t have an elite first step or the speed to blow by defenders, but George uses his strength to bully defenders.

He’s also got a variety of moves in his offense game that he’s not afraid to use on that end of the floor. Whether it’s dribble moves, jabs or pump fakes, George is crafty with the ball in his hands and still finds ways to get himself open in a more methodical manner.

Once the 6-foot-4 guard does find his way to the paint he’s an explosive jumper that has no problem finishing at the rack and playing above the rim. He’s a strong downhill slasher and attacker.

When it comes down to it, George is simply one of the best in this upcoming class at getting a bucket. He’s proven at the high school level that he’s willing and able to take and make big buckets, especially down the stretch of close games. The Texas native isn’t afraid to pull the trigger, as he’s a confident shooter for good reason.

Overall on the offensive end of the floor, George is more skill than athleticism as it relates to generating his shots. He could potentially be a unique guard that can work some from the post situationally using his strength against smaller college players. Regardless, he's a gifted scorer at all three levels.

Where George gets taken in the 2023 NBA Draft will likely come down to what type of passer and facilitator he can prove to be at Baylor. How will he be able to impact the game outside of being a volume scorer? If there’s a night in which his shot isn’t falling, George needs to do other things at a high level that impact winning.

If he if he can’t improve as a pure point guard and passer, he’ll likely begin to see himself in an off-ball guard role. That’s not necessarily a bad thing as he’s already proven to be effective in that role to this point, but George’s stock will rise a ton if he’s able to be a facilitator and make his teammates better. To this point he’s been pretty calm with the ball in his hands, making good decisions and not turning it over at a high rate.

George has the frame to become a good defender, but that end of the floor certainly isn’t what he’s known for as of now. That’s another swing skill to keep an eye on this season at Baylor, as it will directly impact his draft positioning.

Spending his senior season at IMG Academy, George played with four other ESPN Top 100 prospects that will be college freshman this upcoming season in Jerace Walker (Houston), Jaden Bradley (Alabama), Jett Howard (Michigan) and A.J. Storr (St. John’s).

Outside of playing high school ball and AAU, George represented the United States in a 3-on-3 setting at the 2021 FIBA 3x3 Under-18 World Cup, where he showcased his scoring ability and won tournament MVP on the way to a gold medal. He also was the recipient of the MVP Award at the 2022 Iverson Classic, rising above some of the other top prospects in his graduating class.

Highlights

Draft Projection

Mid-Lottery Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

