NBA Draft

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Alabama's Aiden Sherrell

Scouting Report: Aiden Sherrell

Draft Digest Staff

Apr 1, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; McDonald's All American West center Aiden Sherrell speaks during a press conference at JW Marriott Houston by The Galleria. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 1, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; McDonald's All American West center Aiden Sherrell speaks during a press conference at JW Marriott Houston by The Galleria. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:
  1. Player Info
  2. Prospect Profile
  3. Highlights
  4. Draft Projection
  5. 2025 Big Board

Player Info

Aiden Sherrell

Forward | Alabama

Height: 6'10” | Weight: 240 lbs 

2025 Draft Age: 20.50

Aiden Sherrell
Apr 1, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; McDonald's All American West center Aiden Sherrell speaks during a press conference at JW Marriott Houston by The Galleria. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Prospect Profile

Coming Soon...

Highlights

Draft Projection

Potential Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.

2025 Big Board

Want to know more about other potential 2025 NBA Draft prospects and where they might get selected? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here.

Published
Draft Digest Staff

DRAFT DIGEST STAFF

Home/Prospect Profiles