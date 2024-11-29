NBA Draft Scouting Report: Alabama's Labaron Philon
Player Info
Labaron Philon
Guard | Alabama
Height: 6'4” | Weight: 175 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 19.58
Prospect Profile
As a freshman guard on a loaded Alabama team, Philon has been a day-one contributor and needle-moving piece. He’s a solid athlete with a build that should allow him to be effective early in NBA career. He stands at 6-foot-4 with natural feel, poise and is fundamentally sound. Even then, Philon can also be flashy at times and has a diverse game.
Philon is a pure point guard, but can also score at a very high level. He has shown the ability to take care of the ball very well for a freshman and is a good decision-maker who plays with great pace. Philon boasts a promising 3-point shot, but we will need to see more of a positive sample over the course of the year to fully buy into it at the collegiate level. He does have good mechanics on his jumper, but the shooting efficiency will be the ultimate swing factor. Philon also has good touch near rim and can finish with either hand. His body control is advanced for his age which has really popped in his freshman season. Philon has proven to be a productive positional rebounder at times, too.
Giving everything he has on defense, Philon plays with a great motor and isn’t afraid to be physical. He does some really special things on the perimeter defensively and knows how to use his length well. Philon is super competitive on that end and plays with high IQ and feel. His ability to lock down at the point of attack is something that NBA teams will value when evaluating him.
A former four-star recruit, Philon went to Link Academy to finish his high school career. He’s from Alabama originally and is getting to play his collegiate ball close to home. When it comes to dynamic two-way combo guards, Philon is one of the most promising in this class.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Potential First-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
