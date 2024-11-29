NBA Draft

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Alabama's Labaron Philon

Scouting Report: Labaron Philon

Nick Crain

Nov 11, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama guard Labaron Philon (0) drives into the lane against McNeese guard Brandon Murray (23) at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News
Nov 11, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama guard Labaron Philon (0) drives into the lane against McNeese guard Brandon Murray (23) at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:
  1. Player Info
  2. Prospect Profile
  3. Highlights
  4. Draft Projection
  5. 2025 Big Board

Player Info

Labaron Philon

Guard | Alabama

Height: 6'4” | Weight: 175 lbs

2025 Draft Age: 19.58

Labaron Philon
Nov 20, 2024; Birmingham, AL, USA; Alabama guard Labaron Philon (0) makes a pass after driving past Illinois forward Will Riley (7) in the CM Newton Classic at Legacy Arena. Alabama defeated Illinois 100-87. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Prospect Profile

As a freshman guard on a loaded Alabama team, Philon has been a day-one contributor and needle-moving piece. He’s a solid athlete with a build that should allow him to be effective early in NBA career. He stands at 6-foot-4 with natural feel, poise and is fundamentally sound. Even then, Philon can also be flashy at times and has a diverse game. 

Philon is a pure point guard, but can also score at a very high level. He has shown the ability to take care of the ball very well for a freshman and is a good decision-maker who plays with great pace. Philon boasts a promising 3-point shot, but we will need to see more of a positive sample over the course of the year to fully buy into it at the collegiate level. He does have good mechanics on his jumper, but the shooting efficiency will be the ultimate swing factor. Philon also has good touch near rim and can finish with either hand. His body control is advanced for his age which has really popped in his freshman season. Philon has proven to be a productive positional rebounder at times, too. 

Giving everything he has on defense, Philon plays with a great motor and isn’t afraid to be physical. He does some really special things on the perimeter defensively and knows how to use his length well. Philon is super competitive on that end and plays with high IQ and feel. His ability to lock down at the point of attack is something that NBA teams will value when evaluating him.

A former four-star recruit, Philon went to Link Academy to finish his high school career. He’s from Alabama originally and is getting to play his collegiate ball close to home. When it comes to dynamic two-way combo guards, Philon is one of the most promising in this class. 

Highlights

Draft Projection

Potential First-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.

2025 Big Board

Want to know more about other potential 2025 NBA Draft prospects and where they might get selected? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here.

Published
Nick Crain
NICK CRAIN

Nick is co-founder and lead draft analyst for Draft Digest. A credentialed NBA reporter for over five years, he's covered the league for various outlets including SLAM and Forbes.

Home/Prospect Profiles