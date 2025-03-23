NBA Draft Scouting Report: Arizona's Henri Veesaar
Player Info
Henri Veesaar
Forward | Arizona
Height: 7'0” | Weight: 225 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 21.24
Prospect Profile
An Arizona forward from Estonia, Veesaar has been with the Wildcats for three seasons, but has only played in two due to a redshirt sophomore campaign. The 7-footer has an intriguing skillset and the upside to make an impact at the NBA level.
Veesaar can play either frontcourt spot given his toughness and high level of skill. His natural instincts are there and he has tremendous upside, but he isn’t fully there as a prospect. The Arizona prospect is somewhat inconsistent and needs to improve when going head-to-head with other players his own size that he can’t physically dominate. The shooting touch has shown flashes for Veesaar this season, but he needs to improve as a perimeter shooter. There’s reason to believe he can be a floor spacer in the future, but more volume and accuracy will need to be shown.
On the defensive end, Veesaar is mobile for his size, but isn’t necessarily the quickest. Instead, he has good footwork and understands angles. Even then, he isn’t a great defender today, especially in space and when navigating complex actions. Veesaar doesn’t have a ton of vertical pop to protect the rim, either, though he has improved as a shot blocker overall.
Veesaar is an impressive prospect given his experience prior to even joining the Wildcats. He played for Real Madrid’s youth program for three seasons before coming to the United States and also competed with the Estonian senior national team in 2021, making him the youngest Estonian player to ever see action in a FIBA qualifier. Veesaar has the experience, size and skillset to be worth a look from NBA teams, whether that’s in the 2025 or 2026 NBA Draft.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Potential Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
2025 Big Board
