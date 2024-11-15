NBA Draft Scouting Report: Arizona's Motiejus Krivas
Player Info
Motiejus Krivas
Center | Arizona
Height: 7'2” | Weight: 260 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 20.57
Prospect Profile
A massive center out of Lithuania, Krivas brings size and physicality to the Arizona Wildcats. Standing at 7-foot-2 with a 260-pound frame, he has the tools to be one of the most dominant players on the floor in nearly any collegiate matchup.
Despite being huge, Krivas has good natural feel for a big. Even then, he’s more of an old-school center than the modern variety that is so popular today. He’s fundamentally sound and doesn’t try to do too much. Following a freshman season in which he was limited to a bench role, Krivas could be a breakout sophomore if he’s able to earn more significant minutes. At this point, it’s all about seeing if that can scale and carve out more of a role.
While he may never be a perimeter shooter, Krivas will need to expand his range and score more outside the paint to be effective in the NBA. He has good touch around the rim though, but it’s still not clear if he will ever be a jump shooter in any capacity. He is a good free throw shooter, which does leave some room for optimism.
Krivas doesn’t have to necessarily score to make an impact on the offensive end with his ability to generate second-chance points, plus he’s an underrated passer out of the low post. He’s not an offensive hub by any means, but he makes the right reads when the defense collapses or he doesn’t have a good look.
On the defensive end, Krivas is a good shot blocker. He takes up so much space and can cover ground quickly with his sheer size, but he doesn’t have the foot speed or ability to defend on the perimeter at all. He can also get lost with quicker players if his size doesn’t allow him to recover. Krivas could be very limited at the next level as a defender if teams attack him and he doesn’t improve.
The Lithuanian center has high-level experience playing with his home country in FIBA events. As a recruit, Krivas was one of Europe’s best prospects and took his talent to the Wildcats. He’s by no means a perfect prospect, but has the tools to play a meaningful role at the next level.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Potential Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
2025 Big Board
Want to know more about other potential 2025 NBA Draft prospects and where they might get selected? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.
For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here.