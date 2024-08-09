NBA Draft

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Arizona State's Joson Sanon

Scouting Report: Joson Sanon

Draft Digest Staff

Joson Sanon goes for the slam in the Rick Jalbert All-Star Basketball Challenge.
Joson Sanon goes for the slam in the Rick Jalbert All-Star Basketball Challenge. / Ryan Feeney/Special to The Standard-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:
  1. Player Info
  2. Prospect Profile
  3. Highlights
  4. Draft Projection
  5. 2025 Big Board

Player Info

Joson Sanon

Guard | Arizona State 

Height: 6'5” | Weight: 185 lbs 

2025 Draft Age: 19.49

Joson Sano
Joson Sanon eyes the basket in the Rick Jalbert All-Star Basketball Challenge. / Ryan Feeney/Special to The Standard-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Prospect Profile

Coming Soon…

Highlights

Draft Projection

Mid to Late First-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.

2025 Big Board

Want to know more about other potential 2025 NBA Draft prospects and where they might get selected? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here.

Published
Draft Digest Staff

DRAFT DIGEST STAFF

Home/Prospect Profiles