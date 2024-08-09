NBA Draft Scouting Report: Arizona State's Joson Sanon
Scouting Report: Joson Sanon
In this story:
Player Info
Joson Sanon
Guard | Arizona State
Height: 6'5” | Weight: 185 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 19.49
Prospect Profile
Coming Soon…
Highlights
Draft Projection
Mid to Late First-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
2025 Big Board
Want to know more about other potential 2025 NBA Draft prospects and where they might get selected? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.
Published