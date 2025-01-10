NBA Draft Scouting Report: Australia's Lachlan Olbrich
Player Info
Lachlan Olbrich
Center | Australia
Height: 6'10" | Weight: 235 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 21.49
Prospect Profile
An Australian big with a high motor, Olbrich does the little things that impact winning. He plays with tremendous effort and finds himself in the right place at the right time, which is a result of his good natural feel for the game.
Olbrich has gotten stronger in recent years, which has enhanced his game. He should have the floor to be a contributor early in his NBA career, at minimum being a modern big with the ability to run the floor in transition and be a complimentary big. Olbrich is a solid positional passer and handles the ball some when needed, but he can be turnover-prone when he tries doing too much.
The 6-foot-10 big has proven to be very productive when he has the opportunity, posting some really impressive lines this season. With that in mind, his draft stock will come down to NBA teams' belief in what he can do in a more limited role without the ball in his hands as much.
After playing college basketball at UC Riverside for one season in the 2022-23 campaign, Olbrich went back to his home country to play in the NBL. He has now proven he can play winning basketball at the professional level, which again speaks to his floor and NBA-ready traits. He likely won't be a big name leading up to the 2025 NBA Draft, but don’t be surprised if he ends up being a sneaky contributor at the next level.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Potential Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
