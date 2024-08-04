NBA Draft Scouting Report: Australia's Rocco Zikarsky
Player Info
Rocco Zikarsky
Center | Australia
Height: 7'3” | Weight: 225 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 18.95
Prospect Profile
Although he’s ultra-skilled and does many things most players at his position can’t do, what really sticks out about Zikarsky is his size. At 7-foot-3 with a sturdy frame, he has the traits to dominate both ends of the floor in the paint. With quite a bit of professional experience playing in the NBL, the Australian prospect has shown tremendous growth of late as a player. He continues to gain more confidence and finds new ways to impact the game on both ends.
Where Zikarsky needs to improve most is on the offensive end, but there’s reason to believe he is well on his way. As of today, he primarily scores his points right at the basket, but has shown flashes of having touch further from the rim. At minimum, he has the ability to set good screens and roll with purpose as a lob threat which will translate well at the NBA level. Especially of late, Zikarsky has shown he does have a few go-to moves in the post and can provide tertiary passing upside when he catches in the mid-post. He often finishes with power, but also has good touch around the rim, especially with his left hand.
On the defensive end, Zikarsky makes his presence felt at all times when he's on the floor. Not only is he a huge player physically; he knows how to use his size well. He has the natural instincts to block shots and the pure size to pull down rebounds in bunches, but he makes sure to leverage those traits consistently. He plays with physicality and uses his frame to clear out space and protect the paint. However, Zikarsky will need to develop quicker feet and more of an ability to defend in space if he’s going to become a true defensive juggernaut. He isn’t as mobile as he needs to be for the NBA style of play quite yet, especially laterally.
Australia continues to produce high-level talent, with Zikarsky being the next in line. Bringing professional experience to the NBA with him, he has the baseline skillset to make an impact for his team immediately as a rookie in the league, especially when it comes to rim protection.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Late Lottery Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
