NBA Draft Scouting Report: Baylor's VJ Edgecombe
Player Info
VJ Edgecombe
Guard | Baylor
Height: 6'5” | Weight: 180 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 19.89
Prospect Profile
Over the past several years, Baylor has been known for producing dynamic one-and-done guards who land in the first round of the NBA Draft. Next up is Edgecombe, who boasts elite athleticism and is a walking highlight reel.
Although he has a slight frame and won’t be a tall guard relative to modern NBA players, Edgecombe makes up for it with explosiveness and quickness. He has the makings of an NBA superstar if everything comes together and he continues to develop both physically and with his skillset on the court.
On the offensive end of the floor, Edgecombe can do it all. When he needs to score on the perimeter or in the midrange, he has a smooth jumper and an ability to convert on tough, contested looks. He also has no problem getting to the rim and finishing with either power or touch, depending on the situation. Especially as he continues to improve as a 3-point shooter, Edgecombe will only become a more dynamic scorer. In transition, he really shines with his ability to play above the rim.
When the Baylor freshman drives to the basket, he is one of the most fluid and smooth in the country. He has a wide array of dribble moves and a lightning-quick first step. Although opposing defenses will continue to get better at the next level and he no longer can rely on athleticism to get what he wants, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic that his ability to get to the rim will translate.
On the defensive end, Edgecombe’s motor and upside are very clear. He plays with an edge that many of the best defenders in the league have and he has no problem playing with physicality and aggressiveness on that end. Whether it’s at the point of attack or as a weakside disruptor, Edgecombe has the chance to be a disruptive defender and quality positional shot blocker.
On both ends of the floor, the moment is never too big for Edgecombe. He likes the spotlight and is known for rising to the occasion. That’s something that can’t be taught but is a clear natural trait that he possesses.
Prior to his freshman season at Baylor, Edgecombe participated in Olympic qualifying events with the Bahamas. He looked phenomenal and was often one of the better playmakers on the team, playing alongside several NBA talents including Deandre Ayton, Buddy Hield, Kai Jones and Eric Gordon. That’s yet another data point for NBA teams to evaluate as he looks to make the jump to the league.
As a high school recruit, Edgecombe was a consensus five-star and in the running for being one of the three best prospects in his class. With the experience and skillset to be a fantastic NBA player, he is one of the most exciting players in this draft class. He will turn 20 during the summer of the 2025 NBA Draft, so he is a bit older than some of the top prospects in this class.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Early Lottery Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
2025 Big Board
Want to know more about other potential 2025 NBA Draft prospects and where they might get selected? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.
For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here.