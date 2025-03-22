NBA Draft

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Boise State's Tyson Degenhart

Scouting Report: Tyson Degenhart

Draft Digest Staff

Mar 8, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Tyson Degenhart (2) gestures after a basket against the San Diego State Aztecs during the first half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
Mar 8, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Tyson Degenhart (2) gestures after a basket against the San Diego State Aztecs during the first half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
In this story:
  1. Player Info
  2. Prospect Profile
  3. Highlights
  4. Draft Projection
  5. 2025 Big Board

Player Info

Tyson Degenhart

Forward | Boise State

Height: 6'8” | Weight: 235 lbs

2025 Draft Age: 22.70

Tyson Degenhart, Boise Stat
Mar 5, 2024; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Tyson Degenhart (2) during the second half against the Nevada Wolf Pack at ExtraMile Arena. Nevada beats Boise Statwe 76-66. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images / Brian Losness-Imagn Images

Prospect Profile

Coming Soon....

Highlights

Draft Projection

Potential Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.

2025 Big Board

Want to know more about other potential 2025 NBA Draft prospects and where they might get selected? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here.

Published
Draft Digest Staff
DRAFT DIGEST STAFF

Home/Prospect Profiles