NBA Draft Scouting Report: Duke's Kon Knueppel
Player Info
Kon Knueppel
Wing | Duke
Height: 6'7” | Weight: 215 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 19.88
Prospect Profile
With the opportunity to make a significant impact as a freshman at Duke, Knueppel’s skillset on the wing is one that should seamlessly translate to the NBA level. With good positional size and baseline traits that help on both ends, don’t be surprised if he ends up being a draft riser between now and June.
A natural scorer and secondary playmaker, Knueppel has a broad frame but lacks elite athleticism. Even then, he’s able to create advantages for himself with the ball in his hands leveraging his strength and craftiness. His natural feel on the offensive end is impressive for a player of his age, with processing speed that allows him to manipulate opposing defenses.
While Knueppel can make things happen as a ball handler and score in the midrange and at the rim, he’s most known for being a sniper from beyond the arc with perfect shooting mechanics that are very repeatable in all shot situations. That's why at minimum he has the tools to be a helpful off-ball threat at the next level. He’s patient and generally takes good shots, which makes him an efficient scorer. On top of being a great shooter on the perimeter, Knueppel also has the ability to leverage his size and strength in the paint. Especially when he’s being defended by someone smaller than him, he often likes to back down and score in the post.
Although a smart defender who gives tremendous effort, Knueppel’s lack of lateral quickness is sometimes an issue when defending on the perimeter. He can hold his own against bigger wings and even forwards due to his frame, but quicker players give Knueppel trouble when guarding in space. That’s the side of the floor that will be the swing for him, as every quality player in the NBA has to be at least a neutral defender.
Whether he’s a one-and-done player at the college level or takes multiple seasons, there’s no question that Knueppel has the tools to be a very impactful NBA player one day. The former five-star prospect has the offensive side of the ball figured out, but could really convince NBA teams of his upside if the defense comes around. Both of his parents were standout college basketball players at smaller schools, so Knueppel now has the chance to follow in their footsteps — but at Duke with a chance to then go to the league.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Late First-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
