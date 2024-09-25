NBA Draft Scouting Report: Georgetown's Malik Mack
Player Info
Malik Mack
Guard | Georgetown
Height: 6'1” | Weight: 170 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 21.31
Prospect Profile
Following a fantastic freshman season at Harvard, Mack transferred to Georgetown where he will hope to continue improving his draft stock. Despite being somewhat undersized relative to modern NBA guards, he has a skillset that can translate at the next level and develop into an impactful piece.
Not only is Mack a dynamic scorer who can generate points for himself with ease, but he’s also a good passer with natural point guard traits. He’s especially electric from beyond the arc, as the college sophomore has deep range and tremendous accuracy. The smooth lefty has a high release point — which helps make up for his lack of height — and a quick, repeatable stroke.
Mack’s ability to shift gears and change pace quickly makes him difficult to defend. Pair that with the ability to hit shots on the move and convert on difficult looks off-balance and it’s easy to understand why he was one of the breakout freshmen of last season at Harvard. When defenses collapse or his shot isn’t falling, Mack is a legitimate point guard who can facilitate an offense and set the table for his teammates.
Moving forward, Mack will need to continue showing he can be effective off the ball. While he’s best as a playmaker and creator as the primary option, showing NBA teams what he can do in a complimentary off-ball role will be important. Luckily he’s a good positional rebounder and has connective upside as a starting point.
On the defensive end, Mack’s lack of height and strength can be a problem at times. He’s disruptive and can generate steals at a high rate, but he is fairly limited in who he can defend. Adding to his frame and getting much stronger will be key for him moving forward. As the level of competition increases and the players he’s matched up with get bigger and more talented in the coming years, that will be the side of the ball that’s most unclear from a projection standpoint.
A former three-star recruit, Mack established himself as one of Harvard’s best basketball players ever after just one season. Now, he’s joining a Georgetown program that has seen several incredible NBA talents come through the doors of the Hoyas’ locker room. He’s from the Washington D.C. area so this will be an exciting sophomore season in a familiar place for Mack.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Potential Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
2025 Big Board
Want to know more about other potential 2025 NBA Draft prospects and where they might get selected? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.
For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here.