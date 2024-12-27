NBA Draft

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Germany's Johann Grunloh

Scouting Report: Johann Grunloh

Draft Digest Staff

Johann Grunloh
Johann Grunloh / fiba.basketbal
Player Info

Johann Grunloh

Center | Germany

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 235 lbs

2025 Draft Age: 19.86

Prospect Profile

Coming Soon...

Highlights

Draft Projection

Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.

2025 Big Board

