NBA Draft

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Houston's Joseph Tugler

Scouting Report: Joseph Tugler

Draft Digest Staff

Nov 22, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler (11) looks on during the second half against the Hofstra Pride at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:
  1. Player Info
  2. Prospect Profile
  3. Highlights
  4. Draft Projection
  5. 2025 Big Board

Player Info

Joseph Tugler

Forward | Houston

Height: 6'8” | Weight: 230 lbs

2025 Draft Age: 20.11

Joseph Tugler
Nov 9, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler (11) reacts after a play during the second half against the Auburn Tigers at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Prospect Profile

Coming Soon...

Highlights

Draft Projection

Potential Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.

2025 Big Board

Want to know more about other potential 2025 NBA Draft prospects and where they might get selected? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.

Published
Draft Digest Staff
DRAFT DIGEST STAFF

