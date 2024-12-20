NBA Draft

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Illinois' Ben Humrichous

Scouting Report: Ben Humrichous

Draft Digest Staff

Nov 13, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Ben Humrichous (3) blocks Oakland Golden Grizzlies forward Buru Naivalurua (12) during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Nov 13, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Ben Humrichous (3) blocks Oakland Golden Grizzlies forward Buru Naivalurua (12) during the second half at State Farm Center.
Player Info

Ben Humrichous

Forward | Illinois

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 225 lbs

2025 Draft Age: 22.91

Nov 25, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Ben Humrichous (3) drives the ball against Little Rock Trojans forward Caleb Pennyfeather (10) during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Prospect Profile

Coming Soon...

Highlights

Draft Projection

Potential Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.

2025 Big Board

