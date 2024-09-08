NBA Draft Scouting Report: Indiana's Bryson Tucker
Player Info
Bryson Tucker
Wing | Indiana
Height: 6'6" | Weight: 180 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 18.97
Prospect Profile
At any level of basketball, wings with good positional size and the ability to generate points are extremely important. That’s why Tucker is such an intriguing prospect, who at 6-foot-6 brings a lot to the table despite being extremely young.
Tucker thrives in the midrange and has proven to be very effective in scoring from that area, but still struggles when stepping out beyond the arc. That will be a huge swing for him as it relates to draft stock as his lack of a consistent 3-point shot is limiting for him today. When Tucker gets to his spots, he’s very efficient with his movements. He doesn’t waste dribbles and plays the angles well. The young freshman also plays with good pace and generally makes quality decisions with the ball in his hands. Again, Tucker does a little bit of everything on the floor. He’s an adequate passer for a wing and has also proven to be a quality glass cleaner on both ends of the floor when it comes to rebounding.
One of the most intriguing things about Tucker is his two-way upside. There’s a case to be made that what he brings on the defensive end is actually the best part of his game. Tucker covers ground quickly and has the frame to defend multiple positions. He defends with physicality and isn’t afraid of the moment. The Indiana freshman likes to take on the opposing team’s best perimeter scorer and is usually very effective at slowing that player down. That defensive versatility will prove to be very valuable moving forward.
Tucker is one of the youngest players in this upcoming draft class, as he will be 18 on the night of the 2025 NBA Draft. Even then, he’s a well-developed prospect who does things that could help an NBA team as a rookie. The former four-star recruit was widely considered a top-25 player in his high school class and has as much upside as any freshman in the country this season. His father played college ball at NC State and was a standout scorer, so Tucker will look to follow in his footsteps at this level.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Potential Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
