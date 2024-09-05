NBA Draft Scouting Report: Maryland's Rodney Rice
Player Info
Rodney Rice
Guard | Maryland
Height: 6'4” | Weight: 195 lbs
2025 Draft Age:
Prospect Profile
Following a season in which he struggled to stay healthy at Virginia Tech, Rice transferred to Maryland where he will have a chance at a fresh start. Known for being a great shooter, he has the baseline tools to impress NBA teams this season ahead of June’s draft, even if he isn’t an elite athlete.
Again, Rice is best known for his ability to knock down shots. While he wasn’t able to hit his stride as a freshman given the low volume and injuries, he has a long history of being a very effective 3-point shooter. He has a quick trigger and smooth, repeatable mechanics that allow him to effectively shoot both stationary and on the move.
Even then, Rice is more than just a shooter. He can also create for himself when given the opportunity, which he should be hoping for more of as a sophomore. If he’s able to be a primary creator for the Terrapins and showcase that upside, it will be great for his draft stock. He will likely be more of an off-ball guard at the next level, but Rice is also an underrated passer who can facilitate for others throughout a game when needed. He plays with tremendous poise and is hard to speed him up or rattle him, especially given he keeps the game simple.
On the defensive end, Rice doesn’t necessarily project to be a lockdown defender, but has the motor and tools to be disruptive and a good team defender. That side of the ball will be interesting to monitor this season, especially as it relates to his ability to defend bigger wings. If he’s able to be versatile on the defensive end and hold his own against multiple positions, that should be plenty for NBA teams to believe in his defense translating.
A former four-star recruit and standout out of DeMatha Catholic, Rice has always been on NBA radars. Now in his second collegiate program, he will look to really break out as a sophomore and emerge on more draft boards. But first, he will look to have a high level of collegiate success in the win column and follow in his father’s footsteps, who led the Richmond Spiders to the Sweet 16 in 1988.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Potential Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
