NBA Draft

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Missouri's Tamar Bates

Scouting Report: Tamar Bates

Draft Digest Staff

Feb 22, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Tamar Bates (2) celebrates at the end of the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Tamar Bates (2) celebrates at the end of the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
In this story:
  1. Player Info
  2. Prospect Profile
  3. Highlights
  4. Draft Projection
  5. 2025 Big Board

Player Info

Tamar Bates

Guard | Missouri

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 195 lbs

2025 Draft Age: 22.32

Tamar Bates
Mar 13, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Tamar Bates (2) drives to the basket against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Prospect Profile

Coming Soon....

Highlights

Draft Projection

Potential Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.

2025 Big Board

Want to know more about other potential 2025 NBA Draft prospects and where they might get selected? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here.

Published
Draft Digest Staff
DRAFT DIGEST STAFF

Home/Prospect Profiles