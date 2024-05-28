NBA Draft Scouting Report: NBL's Mantas Rubstavicius
Player Info
Mantas Rubstavicius
Wing | NBL
Height: 6'6” | Weight: 185 lbs
2024 Draft Age: 22.14
Prospect Profile
Rubstavicius has great positional size on the wing and brings plenty of high-level basketball experience. He has seen great success in FIBA play with Lithuania, while also spending the recent season in the NBL’s Next Stars program. He will barely be 22 years old on the night of the 2024 NBA Draft and brings a unique blend of upside and readiness to contribute.
After declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft, Rubstavicius withdrew and increased his stock playing for the New Zealand Breakers this past season. Not only does he possess a long frame at 6-foot-7, but he’s also quick with the ball in his hands. He needs to add strength and mass in the coming years, which will help him become even more effective on both ends.
What makes Rubstavicius unique is that he can play on or off the ball. Whether he’s leveraged as a rhythm shooter or natural creator, he can enhance an offense either way. He has a good feel for the game on both ends and has experience in playing both high-level and high-pace competition. Being a shooter is what he leans on, as that’s his most projectable skill.
The next step for Rubstavicius will be improving as a playmaker for others. He has some guard skills, but hasn’t yet been able to be a proven secondary creator for his teammates. If he can become more of a connector and tertiary facilitator at the NBA level, his value will be immense.
On the defensive end, Rubstavicius possesses the length and foot speed to guard wings and some undersized forwards. Even then, he’s still thin and struggles with physicality, along with the fact that he will be less athletic than most NBA players he will be going up against. He also gets lost in complex schemes at times, but that’s something that can be learned with time as he plays for a specific team for longer periods.
The Lithuanian is one of the more underrated players in this class and has a real chance to be a quality NBA player one day. The team he lands on will dictate his role early in his career, but he’s ready to help in multiple ways.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Potential Second-Round Pick in 2024 NBA Draft.
2024 Big Board
