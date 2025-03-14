NBA Draft Scouting Report: Nebraska's Brice Williams
Player Info
Brice Williams
Wing | Nebraska
Height: 6'7” | Weight: 215 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 23.97
Prospect Profile
A long-term college player currently leading the team in scoring at Nebraska, Williams is a perimeter-oriented wing with guard skills who has what it takes to carve out a role at the NBA level. His positional size and 3-point shooting upside point to teams at the next level being interested in his skillset.
Williams is a relentless scorer with really good natural feel on the offensive end. He shoots at a high volume with solid efficiency, especially from beyond the arc. He has a projectable jumper with great touch and unquestionable 3-point shooting upside. The attention opposing defenses give him draws gravity and creates space for his teammates. The Nebraska prospect also moves well off the ball and positions himself to get easy buckets.
The foundation is there for Williams to be a good defender at the next level. Combine that with the size he has, and it’s easy to see him being a switchable and versatile defender moving forward. He moves fairly well despite not being an elite athlete and generally understands how to read his opponent.
Willams was one of the best players in the Big Ten during his final college season, proving to have what it takes to be the bona fide top option on a solid team. He will need to show NBA teams during the pre-draft process that he has what it takes to be a 3-and-D wing at the next level as the athletes he goes up against get bigger and stronger. He’s an older prospect relative to many in this class, but brings experience and poise.
Williams followed in his father’s footsteps, starting his collegiate career at Charlotte before transferring to Nebraska. His father, Henry, is Charlotte’s all-time leading scorer and had his No. 34 jersey retired in 1992 before being selected in the second-round pick of the NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Potential Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
