NBA Draft

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Notre Dame's Kebba Njie

Scouting Report: Kebba Njie 

Draft Digest Staff

Feb 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward Cameron Corhen (2) goes up for a shot as Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Kebba Njie (14) defends in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward Cameron Corhen (2) goes up for a shot as Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Kebba Njie (14) defends in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
In this story:
  1. Player Info
  2. Prospect Profile
  3. Highlights
  4. Draft Projection
  5. 2025 Big Board

Player Info

Kebba Njie

Forward | Notre Dame

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 250 lbs

2025 Draft Age: 23.79

Kebba Njie
Feb 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward Cameron Corhen (2) dribbles as Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Kebba Njie (14) defends in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Prospect Profile

Coming Soon....

Highlights

Draft Projection

Potential Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.

2025 Big Board

Want to know more about other potential 2025 NBA Draft prospects and where they might get selected? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here.

Published
Draft Digest Staff
DRAFT DIGEST STAFF

Home/Prospect Profiles