NBA Draft Scouting Report: San Diego State's Magoon Gwath
Player Info
Magoon Gwath
Center | San Diego State
Height: 7'0" | Weight: 205 lbs
2025 Draft Age:
Prospect Profile
Following a redshirt season, Gwath has emerged as one of the most underrated players in the country in his first true collegiate season. He’s a dynamic 7-footer who has plenty to develop — especially physically — but has an interesting baseline skillset.
Gwath makes some really advanced shots for a player of his size and experience. His face-up game has a lot of promise and he’s comfortable putting the ball on the deck. Furthermore, he’s an adequate positional passer who brings a lot to the table when it comes to his offensive ceiling. The 7-footer is a double-double threat every game, given his rebounding production, which is fueled by good ball timing.
On the defensive end, Gwath is a very good shot blocker, but really needs to add strength and mass to emerge as a great NBA defender. The instincts appear to be there with him, which, combined with his length, makes him an intriguing defensive prospect.
Gwath could very easily be a prospect that an NBA team takes a flyer on this summer, or he could return to school and rise boards ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft. In either case, he’s someone to keep an eye on.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Potential Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
