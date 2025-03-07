NBA Draft Scouting Report: Senegal's Mouhamed Faye
Player Info
Mouhamed Faye
Center | Senegal
Height: 6'10” | Weight: 225 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 20.39
Prospect Profile
A mobile and athletic big, Faye is best known for his defensive versatility. He isn’t a well-rounded or complete prospect at this point, but NBA teams should have a lot of interest in him.
Faye is a limited offensive player as of today, and that’s the end of the floor where he looks the most raw. He’s a good rim runner and lob threat who can also generate second-chance looks on the offensive glass, but he isn’t really able to create his own shot. Faye needs to improve his touch and develop go-to moves in the post, and hasn’t shown much as a shooter. Most everything he does today is in the paint near the basket. That doesn’t mean he has no offensive value, but he doesn’t project to be a dominant player on that end.
Where Faye does have a substantial amount of potential is on the defensive end. He’s an aggressive defender who is able to boast his athleticism, agility and motor to change the game. He’s good at navigating the pick-and-roll as a defender and moves very well in space. His lateral quickness is impressive for his size and his 7-foot-5 wingspan allows him to do unique things.
Faye put together a Rookie of the Year campaign in Italy last season and has really emerged of late. He’s certainly a project at this point and has a long way to go on offense, but he has tremendous potential if the right team is willing to put in the time.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Potential Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
2025 Big Board
