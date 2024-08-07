NBA Draft Scouting Report: UConn's Liam McNeeley
Player Info
Liam McNeeley
Wing | UConn
Height: 6'8” | Weight: 185 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 19.69
Prospect Profile
The type of player with a flexible skillset and role, McNeeley can impact winning in a variety of ways and has proven willing to do whatever his team needs him to do on a given night. That will be the case at the next level as well, making him the ultimate plug-and-play prospect who can make an impact from day one.
Standing at 6-foot-8, the UConn freshman is a proven jumbo shooter who can also do more when needed. Whether it’s relocating off-ball for spot-up attempts or creating his own shot on the move with the ball in his hands, McNeeley is deadly from beyond the arc in almost any situation. He boasts a very flood and mechanically repeatable shooting motion that should translate very well moving forward.
While McNeeley is comfortable putting the ball on the floor, he isn’t a natural playmaker as of today. He can certainly get to his spots and has a solid handle for his size, but he doesn’t project to be a primary handler or facilitator at the next levels, despite being a very smart player with good feel. He is a good connector and can initiate wrinkles within an offensive set, but likely won’t be called upon to play much lead guard at the NBA level.
Regardless, he’s an extremely valuable offensive piece who could very easily be the third or fourth-best scorer on a playoff team early in his career. In fact, he projects to be a very efficient scorer with the ability to produce points without needing a ton of volume. He is smart when moving off the ball and often finds himself in the right place to score off the catch.
On the defensive end, McNeeley is a good athlete with a sturdy frame and the desire to compete. He always gives maximum effort and has some positional versatility with the ability to guard two or three positions. His natural strength will help him moving forward and already benefits him as a defensive rebounder. With his size, IQ and frame, McNeeley will have every opportunity to be a quality defender at the highest level.
A former top-15 recruit, McNeeley really blossomed next to Cooper Flagg at Montverde in his final high school season. Playing with and against that level of competition only made him more of a winner and provided experience that makes him the perfect piece for UConn.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Late Lottery Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
2025 Big Board
Want to know more about other potential 2025 NBA Draft prospects and where they might get selected? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.
For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here.