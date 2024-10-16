NBA Draft Scouting Report: Washington's Great Osobor
Player Info
Great Osobor
Forward | Washington
Height: 6'8” | Weight: 245 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 22.53
Prospect Profile
After starting his college career at Montana State, Osobor then took his talents to Utah State before breaking out and transferring to Washington for the upcoming season. He was one of the biggest names in the portal coming off a Mountain West Player of the Year campaign.
Osobor is a strong, bulky power forward — with the ability to play undersized center — who uses his length and weight well. He isn’t the tallest compared to some of the players he goes up against, but combats it easily with his other physical tools and the ability to use his frame as leverage. He’s a double-double machine with his rebounding production and is a quality passer for his size and position. Osobor reads the floor well and the offense can run through him in some ways with his connective upside. He moves well on the court and can be involved in the offense all over the floor, not just in the paint. But when he does catch near the rim, Osobor is able to use his physical tools and craftiness to dominate.
He also draws a significant amount of fouls which is a great skill to have that can translate at the NBA level. Furthermore, for as physical as he plays, Osobor has soft touch near the rim. With that in mind, while he can catch and make reads on the perimeter, Osobor is not yet a 3-point threat. He’s also not a great free throw shooter so finding his jumper will be the next big step for him.
Osobor is extremely disruptive defensively and generates a high number of steals and blocks. He does best when guarding frontcourt players with his length, strength and quickness. He can step out and defend some wing players in space too situationally, but isn’t quick enough to defend guards away from the rim. Osobor moves very well for his size and is most known for how he can be a playmaker on that end of the floor.
Osobor is of Nigerian descent, but lived in Spain early in his life before moving to England as a teen and picking up basketball. He reportedly signed a huge NIL deal that got him to Washington, which was well deserved as he continued to prove himself and climb the collegiate ranks each time he has gone to a new school. He’s been able to showcase that he can do it against higher levels of competition, with the next stop being the NBA.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Potential Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
2025 Big Board
