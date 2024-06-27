Raptors Select Ja'Kobe Walter No. 19 Overall at 2024 NBA Draft
After signing forward Scottie Barnes to a shiny new max contract just days ago, the Toronto Raptors looked to take another step in the offseason with a draft-night addition.
Armed with the No. 19 pick, the team took a gamble on Baylor's Ja'Jobe Walter.
Now, Barnes, and a newly-acquired core of RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Gradey Dick and more will look to develop in-season next year.
A 6-foot-5 guard with high-level shotmaking upside, Walter is instant offense. In his lone collegiate season at Baylor, Walter produced 14.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, while also notching more than a steal per contest as a freshman. He may not have lived up to the hype in his freshman season, but don’t discount just how good he could be one day in the NBA.
Per Draft Digest’s earlier scouting report on Walter: Best as a shooter in rhythm, Walter can absolutely fill it up from beyond the arc. His jumper is smooth and consistent which allows him to get hot. When that happens, he can really take over games. Walter also has NBA range and can shoot on the move as well.
All eyes now turn to 2024 NBA Summer League, which kicks off Saturday, July 6, with the California Classic. The annual summer showdown featuring all 30 teams takes place from July 12-22 in Las Vegas.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.