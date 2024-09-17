Rob Dillingham Could Take Timberwolves Bench to Next Level
The Minnesota Timberwolves made a splash on Draft Night, after their Western Conference Finals run a year ago, they leaped up to the top ten of the 2024 NBA Draft to grab Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham with the No. 8 pick in a swap with the San Antonio Spurs.
Point guard is a position that the Timberwolves are a bit thin at - while it does not stop them from reaching contender status heading into the 2024-25 season, it would be nice to see the first year player pop to help Minnesota get over the hump.
Kentucky guards are typically a good bet, and Dillingham seems not only worth the gamble but as a caliber of player that can instantly improve Minnesota's bench-heavy lineups, especially with the defensive-focused players the Timberwolves can pair with the white-hot scorer.
From a Draft Digest Scouting Report: "Per Synergy, he ranks excellent on jump shots, all types of catch and shoot shots and runners, as well as very good on dribble jumpers. In terms of possession types, he ranks excellent spotting up and as the pick-and-roll ball-handler."
"The rest of Dillingham’s game leaves some to be desired. His defense could very well be the worst among the top-10 projected prospects in 2024. His passing, while passable, might not be NBA point guard-worthy. And his impact generally isn’t felt anywhere as much as scoring," Parker continued.
Minnesota could be in a position to benefit from Dillingham while masking any deficiency as a first-year guy playing heavy minutes as he develops in the NBA.
