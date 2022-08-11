NBA Draft: The Top Five 2022 Value Selections

Teams are always looking for late round values or steals in the draft. Those selections can develop into necessary key pieces of the team building puzzle on a team friendly deal. There seems to be multiple late-round values every draft and the 2022 draft won't be any different. Here are my top five value picks of the 2022 draft:

Wendell Moore Jr., 26th overall to Minnesota

After the trade for Rudy Gobert, the T’Wolves are all-in, and need supporting pieces that can contribute immediately. Preferably not only just an instant contributor, but someone that can help fill the perimeter defender void left by Jared Vanderbilt and Pat Beverly, who were also a part of the Gobert trade, and be a capable floor spacer. Enter Wendell Moore Jr.

Moore Jr. might not have a sky-high upside, but he’s a versatile 3-and-D wing and improved shooter (up to 41% from three after 30% last year) that can become a reliable rotation player on a contending team. He brings disruptive defense on and off the ball with his active hands and 7’0 wingspan (1.4 steals per game). Having Moore with McDaniels, Prince and a determined Anthony Edwards on the wing, while Gobert anchors the middle, should have Timberwolves fan excited about the team’s defensive ceiling.

Factoring in his experience playing point forward for Duke, Moore Jr. possesses ball skills that can still be weaponized in a 3-and-D role. His comfort level as a facilitator, pick and roll ball handler, and transition handler offers the versatility desired in a 3-and-D role. He's truly a jack of all trades that can do a bit of everything to help Minnesota win.

Jaden Hardy, 37th overall to Dallas

After a polarizing season with the G League Ignite, the once projected top-three overall pick had a bit of a surprising draft day fall due to his inefficient shooting numbers (35% FG, 26.9% 3P on 6.5 3PA). However, there is still something to be said about a 19 year old averaging 17.7ppg in the G-League while making strides as a playmaker and pick and roll operator.

Hardy’s appeal lies in his combination of impressive shot making, deep range, shot creation and confidence. Mavericks fans got a taste of both his scoring prowess and inefficiency during Summer League where he averaged 15.0 points per game on 15 FGA (34% FG, 26% 3P). It's truly about fit and opportunity and Hardy may have found an incredible home in Dallas.

Playing alongside Luka should simplify Hardy’s role a bit and provide him with more open looks that he isn't accustomed to. In turn, I wouldn't be surprised to see a quick jump in efficiency. Hardy is capable of thriving off of catch and shoots and spot up situations as he learns how to pick his spots to be a more aggressive scorer. Hardy eventually sliding into a Tim Hardaway Jr. like role next to Luka makes sense.

Ryan Rollins, 44th overall to Golden State

It seems like the rich get richer here. Ryan Rollins is a smooth multi-level shot maker and creator that’s at his best operating as a pick-and-roll handler (89th percentile via Synergy) where he’s a dual threat as a scorer and passer. As you watched him play in the MAC, it was evident that his advanced scoring package and shifty handle could have a role in the NBA as he averaged around 18 points, six rebounds and two rebounds per game last season.

Golden State clearly valued Rollins and his upside as a scorer and at least secondary handler. The Warriors paid the Hawks $2 million in the draft day deal to move up seven spots to select Rollins then inked him to a three year, $4.8 million rookie contract. The investment may raise some eyebrows because of his 31.1% three point mark, but the combination of Rollins’ clean shooting stroke, touch and Golden State's player development team, is something I’m willing to bet on to yield significant improvement there.

Rollins missed Summer League due to a stress fracture in his right foot and likely will spend the majority of his rookie year in the G-League with Santa Cruz. This is a long term play for Golden State as Rollins prepares to join the young next in line core of Poole, Wiseman, Kuminga, Moody and fellow 2022 draft pick, Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Vince Williams Jr., 47th overall to Memphis

Williams Jr. was among my favorite second round targets. At 6’5 with a 7’0 wingspan, he’s in the coveted mold of the long and rangy two way wings that can shoot, dribble and pass. The Grizzlies added a potential plug and play rotation player here.

Williams Jr. seamlessly fits into a 3-and-D role with his defensive playmaking (1.6 steals per game, 1.1 blocks per game as a senior) and three point shooting (40% 3P over his last two seasons on 272 3PA), despite a bit of a funky release. Memphis isn't afraid to invest in proven or projectable shooters that don't possess textbook mechanics (see Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr.).

With his ability to space the floor, be a connective passer and create turnovers with his length and motor, it’s easy to envision Williams Jr. in the Memphis rotation for a long time.

Jabari Walker, 57th overall to the Trailblazers

Walker generated buzz as a freshman and flew a bit under the radar as a sophomore due to inconsistent play. Still, Walker took a sophomore leap with averages of 14.4 points per game and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 34% from three (3.2 3PA). His NBA bloodlines (son of Samaki Walker), motor, stretch potential, flashes of weak-side rim protection and effective defense in space, were all intriguing enough for Portland to select him with one of the last picks in the draft.

After a standout Summer League, Walker must have the Portland staff smiling, as he was a key contributor to their summer league championship. Walker finished with an encouraging stat line of 12.4 points 9.0 rebounds 1.0 steals 1.0 blocks per game, and shot 42% from three (2.8 3PA). His performance led to signing a three year, $4.76 million dollar deal with a full guarantee in year one.

