Timberwolves Select Terrence Shannon Jr. No. 27 Overall at 2024 NBA Draft
After their best postseason run in decades, the Minnesota Timberwolves looked to the 2024 NBA Draft Wednesday night to add another talented player to their tanks.
Armed with the No. 27 pick, they selected Illinois wing Terrence Shannon.
Now, the core of Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, a solid defensive rotation in addition to their newest add will look to make a push for the title as early as next season.
A guard/wing hybrid and one of the best players in college basketball last season, Shannon is one of the oldest players in the class, but could be a versatile player ready to hit the ground running in the NBA. In his fifth collegiate season, he averaged 23.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 48% overall.
Per Draft Digest’s earlier scouting report on Shannon: As his role has increased with each collegiate season, Shannon continued to emerged as a legitimate high-level scorer. Furthermore, he flashed upside as a passer and has made those around him better. He's a walking highlight reel with the ability to throw down impressive dunks. A smooth lefty, Shannon has a pure jumper that's reliable from anywhere on the floor.
All eyes now turn to 2024 NBA Summer League, which kicks off Saturday, July 6, with the California Classic. The annual summer showdown featuring all 30 teams takes place from July 12-22 in Las Vegas.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.