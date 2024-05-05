Anthony Edwards Passes Ja Morant on Historic NBA List
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards seems to be taking another leap this postseason. Already a solid playoff performer in his young career, Edwards has taken it to another level so far this postseason. Unlike in previous years, the Timberwolves have real championship aspirations this season, and Edwards looks motivated to lead them to that goal.
With his 43-point performance in Game 1 against the Denver Nuggets, Edwards became just the fourth player in NBA history with at least three 40-point playoff games before turning 23 years old. Edwards passed Ja Morant, Kobe Bryant, and Bob McAdoo on on this list, who were all tied with two such games.
Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies star, has had some big-time playoff performances in his young career. He and the Grizzlies were of course not in the postseason this year, but expect to be back next season. For now, the world is watching how far Edwards and the Timberwolves can take this run. One of the best teams in basketball all season long, the Timberwolves have carried that success over to the postseason so far, and have simply been dominant.
There is still a lot of work for Minnesota to do in order to eliminate the defending champions, but it becomes clearer by the game that this Timberwolves team is a real threat to win it all.
