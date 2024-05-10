Grizzlies All-Star Reveals How Team Changed Without Ja Morant
The Memphis Grizzlies had the roughest season in terms of injuries out of anyone in the league. Arguably, they had the most injury-riddled season in NBA history. Ja Morant only played in 9 games, and it was a year where everyone had to adjust their game.
Jaren Jackson Jr. was a guest on Inside the NBA, where he talked about how the Grizzlies changed without Ja Morant available this season.
"That's credit to coach," Jackson said. "Giving me the confidence. Telling everybody, this is the reality of our situation but make the most of it. Young guys, go out there and get yourself a contract, get yourself known. The ball is in my hands a lot, and I had a lot of responsibility, it came with turnovers, but he's not yanking me, he's letting me feel it out. I'm bringing it up, it's nice."
One of the most important lessons the Grizzlies need to take away from this season is remembering the feeling of struggling. They should remember that being healthy isn't a guarantee and to take advantage of their blessings. It's a message that Jaren Jackson has very clear.
"Don't let it go to waste and remember it. Remember the feeling of sitting at home and watching the first round. Don't let any of this go to waste."
