Former NBA Player Blasts Controversial Jayson Tatum Flagrant Foul
During the fourth quarter between Game 4 of the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, Bam Adebayo was called for one of the more unexpected flagrant fouls this season.
After the whistle, Jayson Tatum took a practice shot that Bam Adebayo contested. However, when Adebayo contested the shot, he ended up sliding his foot under Tatum's foot, causing an ankle sprain and getting a flagrant one in the process.
When Tatum was asked about the foul after the game, he simply said that he didn't want to make the situation a bigger deal than it was. While Tatum may have had a dismissive sentiment to the call, others were far more harsh.
Former Memphis Grizzlies player Chandler Parsons absolutely blasted the referees for calling the foul a flagrant one.
"This was so whack to me," Parsons said on the Run It Back show. "I know the rule, the Zaza Pachulia rule right here, where you can't slide under someone's foot. Before the whistle, or after the whistle - I get it. Tatum shouldn't shoot the ball after, either. If he's going to shoot it, I'm going to place defense. There's nothing here. They're friends. This is a hot matchup where he's trying to hurt him. This is silly."
Fortunately, Jayson Tatum's injury doesn't seem to be a serious one, and all parties can just move on from the incident in peace.
Related Articles
Lakers Player Slams Dillon Brooks for LeBron James Antics
Major Development in Ja Morant's Friend's Criminal Charges Revealed
Boston Celtics Star Gets Honest About Relationship With Marcus Smart