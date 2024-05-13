All Grizzlies

NBA Rookie Makes Wild LeBron James Statement

Memphis Grizzlies rookie GG Jackson shared a story about the Los Angeles Lakers star

Joey Linn

Apr 12, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after
Apr 12, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Memphis Grizzlies rookie GG Jackson was the youngest player in the NBA this season, but emerged as a solid rotation piece for Memphis in the injury absence of so many key players. With his play last season, Jackson earned himself a guaranteed contract, and projects to be firmly in the team’s rotation next season. 

As the youngest player in the NBA, Jackson had the opportunity to play against several stars he grew up watching. One of these stars was Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, who Jackson recently shared a story about during an appearance on FanDuel‘s Run It Back show.

"It was kind of me like checking on him, not in an aggressive way," Jackson said when asked if there was any dialogue between he and James on the court. "He drove down the middle in the transition, and I definitely snatched the ball from him. You know, it's LeBron so they called a foul. I asked him, 'I got you on top of your head?' He started tapping that bald spot a little bit... He's still the king though."

Jackson is incredible in every interview, always sharing hilarious stories with whoever he is speaking with. This appearance on Run It Back was no different, as the Grizzlies rookie shared this LeBron James story while also making a wild statement about his bald spot.

