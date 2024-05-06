Former NBA Player Reacts to Shocking Team Pursuing Klay Thompson
This upcoming NBA offseason has the potential to be one of the more exciting ones in recent memory; marquee names from teams may be bouncing around and some include Klay Thompson and Paul George.
While it's not yet determined where some of these All-Stars will end up, the league has a plethora of younger teams like the Orlando Magic that have the capability to sign some veteran stars. The league is an interesting place where it's clearly divided between young All-Stars and older faces of the league.
With that said, one potential franchise that may be interested in an older face of the league is the Orlando Magic - who have been reportedly linked to Klay Thompson for months.
However, former Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons doesn't think it's a great fit.
"I don't love it," Parsons said. "I think they have the opportunity to force Golden State's hand and pay him a lot more money than Golden State is trying to do... I'd rather see them go get another Brandon Ingram, I'd rather see them get a Paul George, kind of a go-to guy... I don't know if Klay Thompson can be the number-one guy on a lot of nights anymore. Paul George can still do that."
Even though the Memphis Grizzlies are one of the younger teams in the NBA themselves, it's tough to see them making a move for any of these All-Stars. The team is already paying a plethora of salary to Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. Memphis has the tools required to compete today, they just need to stya healthy.
