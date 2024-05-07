Former NBA Star Makes Ridiculous Rudy Gobert Statement
Gilbert Arenas is known for giving some of the worst takes in basketball, but he may have actually somehow outdone himself this time by giving arguably the worst take possible.
On the newest episode of The Gils Arena Show, the former Grizzlies guard criticized Rudy Gobert for missing Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets due to the birth of his baby. Arenas downplayed the birth of Gobert's child, citing that it wasn't important enough to miss a playoff game over.
“It’s a baby, bro. It will be there when you get back," Arenas said. "I'm just saying...Whatever you think you’re about to do with the baby, he gonna be asleep. Look, I get you want to be with your wife and smile and all that stuff, [but] your good NBA healthcare insurance is because of you playing."
Despite Gobert missing the game, the Minnesota Timberwolves somehow looked even more dominant than they did when he was playing. The Timberwolves gave the Nuggets one of the worst losses of the season, leading by as many as 32 points against the defending NBA champions. It was a game that immediately catapulted the Minnesota Timberwolves from championship contenders to championship favorites.
Sometimes, karma can be a thing. Rudy Gobert made the right decision in being there for the birth of his child, and he was rewarded in the process for it with a 2-0 lead.
