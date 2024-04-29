Former NBA Star's Shocking Lakers-Nuggets Prediction Amid Jamal Murray Injury
Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray is dealing with a left calf strain that has his status in question for Game 5 vs. the Los Angeles Lakers. According to former NBA star and Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas, this leaves the door open for a Lakers comeback.
"Who's the 4th quarter player? [Jamal] Murray," Arenas said of Denver. "If he's not healthy, it kinda changes the series... If Murray's not on the court, who's out there now? Someone who can't shoot the ball."
Arenas believes the Nuggets could be in danger of blowing a 3-0 series lead if Murray is unable to return in this series. While Murray is undoubtedly crucial for Denver, losing three-straight games, two of which would be at home, seems very unlikely even without the star point guard.
There has never been a 3-0 comeback in NBA history for a reason, and while injuries can open the door for a lot of crazy outcomes, the Nuggets still have Nikola Jokic and a solid supporting cast on their side. Having defeated the Lakers 11-straight times prior to their Game 4 loss, Denver is confident in their ability to take care of business against this team, and will look to do exactly that in Game 5 whether Murray plays or not.
Game 5 will be played on Monday night in Denver.
