Memphis Grizzlies Star Gets Honest About Ja Morant’s Injury

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant missed almost all of this season

Joey Linn

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant began last season with a 25-game suspension. The Grizzlies struggled mightily in his absence, but seemed to get a completely new life upon his return. This began with a game-winner from Morant in his first game back, but unfortunately that excitement only lasted nine games, as Morant was then sidelined for the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury. 

Recently appearing on TNT’s Inside the NBA, Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. got honest about the impact of Morant’s injury.

“That was a bad day,” Jackson said. “My blood pressure was up. I wasn’t feeling good that day. There wasn’t really much to say, because that’s part of the game. Sometimes you make mistakes and stuff happens, but injuries are part of the game, unfortunately. I’ve been there. He’s never had an injury like that. He handled it really well. He was still a voice. He never stopped working out… I’m proud of him for that.”

Jackson added that Morant’s injury is now something the Grizzlies can put behind them, as the star point guard is expected to be ready at the start of next season. Last season was a disaster for the Grizzlies in terms of health, as not only did Morant miss most of the season, but several other key players missed extended time as well. All of this led to the Grizzlies being well out of the playoff picture, but this team remains confident that they can be right back near the top of the Western Conference next season.

