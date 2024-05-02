Former NBA Star Trolls New York Knicks After Loss to 76ers
The New York Knicks blew an opportunity to close out the Philadelphia 76ers on their home floor, and now must win on the road in Game 6 in order to avoid a Game 7. 76ers star Tyrese Maxey was special in the Game 6 victory, finishing with 46 points to lead his team to a huge win.
Following the game, former NBA star and Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas trolled the Knicks, putting out this post:
With the Knicks' playoff history, many New York fans are understandably concerned with the team's inability to finish the 76ers in Game 5, but remain optimistic that the team can close this series out. It will not be easy, as the 76ers have proven a real level of toughness as this series has gone on, but the Knicks have a lot of firepower on both ends that has gotten them to this point.
Game 6 should be a lot of fun, with the 76ers back in front of their home crowd that will be behind them as they try to force a 7th game. A Game 7 would be back in New York, where the atmosphere would be unmatched.
The Knicks have been an impressive team all year, and will look to step up in the biggest game of their season on Thursday night.
Related Articles
Lakers Player Slams Dillon Brooks for LeBron James Antics
Major Development in Ja Morant's Friend's Criminal Charges Revealed
Boston Celtics Star Gets Honest About Relationship With Marcus Smart