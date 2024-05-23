3x NBA All-Star Makes Bold Kyrie Irving, Anthony Edwards Statement
The Dallas Mavericks shocked the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night when they stole home court during Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. While Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves may have been confident after defeating the NBA champions last round, that confidence may have been proven ill-advised.
After Game 7 against the Nuggets, Anthony Edwards proudly proclaimed that he was going to be guarding Kyrie Irving. Edward is a noted defender, but Kyrie Irving is one of the greatest offensive players in NBA history. It turns out, those words were motivation for Kyrie, and he put up 30 points on 52% shooting.
The NBA world now believes that Edwards' words weren't a smart idea - including 3x NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas. On the newest episode of the Gil's Arena Show, the former Grizzlies guard revealed why the trash talk was a bad idea.
"I think [Kyrie] is about to try to turn up this series," Arenas said. "He's been on chill mode, but the fact that Anthony Edwards publicly said I'm about to guard him, that's not the person. You want him docile. He's been docile. He was trying to figure out the game. The fact that you challenged him, means his engine is on. He's going to try to sit there and body you. That's not what you want."
It wasn't just Gilbert Arenas that thought Edwards barked up the wrong tree, former NBA All-Star Kenyon Martin Sr. also agreed.
"This is not Jamal Murray," Kenyon Martin agreed. "This is not him... he's going to make you touch Earth."
Anthony Edward completely ate his words in Game 1. Now, he has 48 hours to recover and figure out a way to tie the series 1-1.
