BREAKING: Ja Morant's Final Injury Status for Grizzlies-Bulls

The Memphis Grizzlies have announced Ja Morant's injury status vs. the Chicago Bulls.

Joey Linn

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after scoring a basket during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after scoring a basket during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls are playing a game on Monday night at FedExForum. There were several names on the injury report for both sides heading into this game, but none bigger than star point guard Ja Morant.

Listed as questionable with right thigh soreness for Saturday’s game against the Orlando Magic, Morant ended up playing 25 minutes in the 124-111 victory. The Grizzlies again listed Morant as questionable for Monday’s game against the Bulls, but this time his status has been downgraded before tip-off.

Via Grizzlies PR: “Status Update: Ja Morant and John Konchar are out tonight vs @chicagobulls.”

Morant played just nine games last season. Suspended for the first 25 games due to his gun video incidents, the star point guard returned for nine games before suffering a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery.

While Morant has seemingly had no issues with his shoulder to begin the season, he had an ankle injury in preseason and now this thigh issue just a few games into the regular season. The Grizzlies are trying to make the playoffs in a very competitive Western Conference, and they will need a healthy Morant in order to do so.

In his three games to start the new season, Morant has averaged 20.7 points, 7.3 assists, and 2.3 rebounds in 25.3 minutes per game.

