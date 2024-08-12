Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal
Toney Douglas was selected 29th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2009 NBA draft, but was traded to the New York Knicks that night in exchange for cash and a 2011 second round draft pick.
Douglas spent the first three seasons of his NBA career in New York, appearing in 175 games for the Knicks (30 starts) before being traded to the Houston Rockets. Following his trade from New York, Douglas never found another longterm NBA home, as he played for six different teams from 2012 to 2017.
Playing his final NBA stint with the Memphis Grizzlies, Douglas was waived by them in 2017. In an announcement from FC Porto, it was revealed that the Portuguese professional basketball club had signed Douglas.
"It's going to be a great year," Douglas said in a statement shared by the team (translated to English via X). "I can't wait"
Douglas appeared in 24 games for the Grizzlies during the 2016-17 season, which was his last stint in the NBA. In his career, Douglas appeared in 394 games across eight seasons, averaging 7.6 points in 19.1 minutes per game.
Now 38 years old, Douglas may be nearing the end of his professional basketball career, but projects to be an important piece for FC Porto.
"The expectation is to get better every day," Douglas said. "Once the team gets here for training camp, build great habits, and for us to try to win a championship."
Beginning his NBA career in New York and finishing it in Memphis, Douglas also played for the Houston Rockets, New Orleans Pelicans, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, and Sacramento Kings.
