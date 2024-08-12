Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant may be the most motivated NBA star next season. After consecutive All-Star appearances in 2022 and 2023, Morant played just nine games last season.
Beginning the year with a 25-game suspension due to multiple gun video incidents, Morant returned to the court and played an electric nine games before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.
Morant looked to focused on leading the Grizzlies to a fourth-straight postseason appearance, as his return from suspension was one of the most incredible games of the entire NBA season. Hitting a game-winning layup, Morant declared himself back, but that only lasted nine games.
Morant has been rehabbing his shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery, and looks to be fully-healthy as the 2024-25 season nears. In recent workout footage, Morant excited Grizzlies fans with movements that looked just like the player he was prior to this injury:
This included acrobatic layups, stepback jump shots, pull-up threes, and more. One of the most dynamic players in the NBA, Morant looks ready to remind the league who he is next season.
In five NBA seasons, Morant has made the playoffs three times. The only times he missed the postseason were his rookie year and this past season. Looking to reenter the playoffs in a tough Western Conference, Morant has a big season ahead of him.
