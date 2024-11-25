BREAKING: Ja Morant's Final Injury Status for Grizzlies-Trail Blazers
The Memphis Grizzlies have been hit hard by injuries the last two seasons, including to star point guard Ja Morant. Appearing in just nine games last season, Morant was sidelined for the first 25 games due to a suspension, then suffered a season-ending shoulder injury shortly after returning.
While he has fortunately not suffered a major injury this season, Morant has missed the last eight games due to a right hip subluxation and pelvic muscle strains. This injury occurred after Morant took a hard fall against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Grizzlies have done well to stay afloat in Morant’s absence, winning five of the eight games he has been sidelined for. Upgrading the two-time NBA All-Star to questionable for Monday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Grizzlies are now expected to get Morant back.
Via Chris Haynes: “Sources: Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant (hip) will make his return tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers after missing the past eight games.”
This is very exciting news for the Grizzlies and their fans, as Morant has been working hard to get back in the lineup. Appearing in eight games so far this season, Morant has averaged 20.6 points, 9.1 assists, and 5.0 rebounds.
The shooting numbers have been down for Morant, as he is converting on just 44.8% of his field goal attempts and 25.8% of his three-point attempts, but his overall impact on the court is significant.
