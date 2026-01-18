Ja Morant on track to play in London against the Magic

Ja Morant has missed 6 straight games with a calf contusion, and the Grizzlies star has undergone countless rumors over the last week with his future in Memphis, but for now Grizzlies fans, and global NBA fans will likely get to see Ja Morant take the floor in London.

Ja Morant is still one of the most electrifying talents in the NBA. That fact has never changed. His speed, creativity, explosiveness, and confidence with the ball place him firmly among the league’s most gifted guards. When Morant is on the floor, you don't want to miss it.

Coach Iisalo had stated this in regard to Morant's availibity in London:

“He went through the whole practice today. He was able to go even full speed (for) periods." Tuomas Iisalo

Grizzlies coach Tuolas Iisalo tells @talkSPORT “there’s a good possibility” that Ja Morant plays Sunday in London after missing the past six games with a calf contusion.



Just two weeks ago against the Philadelphia 76ers Morant dropped 40 points in 34 minutes in a thrilling overtime loss.

But that is exactly the problem that continues to overshadow that brilliance: availability. Once again, Morant’s absence --not his ability -- is the defining storyline of his season.

This marks the sixth consecutive season in which Morant fails to reach the 65-game mark. In fact, he has not missed fewer than 15 games in a single season since entering the league. For a player of his stature, that level of unavailability is a trend.

Much Needed Star Power

But that will be in the past (for now) and Morant will look to get the Grizzlies back on track despite all the outside noise.

In the first matchup between the Magic and Grizzlies overseas, the Grizzlies lost by 7 as they were dominated on the glass by the Magic.

Morant's availability however will enable the Grizzlies to get going offensively and create more in the paint. Cam Spencer had 11 assists acting as the Grizzlies point guard, but his inability to penetrate the paint, loomed large on the Grizzlies offensive attack.

Many speculated that Morant was potentially being sat due to the questions surrounding his future, but one thing is certain, this was injury related, and not only does Morant want to play but Adam Silver wants Morant to play. To help the NBA's global outreach and help show the rest of the world what the National Basketball Association is all about.

In another Nationally televised contest, expect Morant to play a large role, rise to expectations, and prove what he is still capable of, whether in Memphis, or elsewhere.

